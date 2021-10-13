3 Players the Cowboys Should Target at the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Through five weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders. Any notion to the contrary is ignoring how the team has played through the first five weeks of the season.

After dropping the season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have ripped off four wins in a row. The level of competition may be questionable, but the level of execution the Cowboys have had—especially on offense—is not.

They have put up at least 36 points in each of the last three games and are also the only team to beat the Los Angeles Chargers thus far.

Still, no roster is perfect, and the Cowboys have areas where reinforcements would help. With legitimate Super Bowl aspirations comes the added pressure to make some moves down the stretch that could be the difference come playoff time.

With a roster that is set up to compete, the Cowboys should be buyers when the NFL trade deadline approaches. Here's a look at three players Jerry Jones should at least inquire about as the season progresses.