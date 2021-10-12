3 Takeaways from Colts' Week 5 Loss

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts shined for much of Monday night, but, ultimately, they couldn't contain Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

With a 22-3 lead late in the third quarter, Indianapolis looked to be in control. However, four consecutive Baltimore drives then ended in touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. A blocked field goal with less than five minutes remaining set up the game-tying score.

It took a team effort for Baltimore to come back in this one, but Jackson was an unstoppable individual. He finished with 442 passing yards, four touchdowns and 62 rushing yards.

"It's one of the greatest performances I've ever seen," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Indianapolis can only look back and wonder what it could have done differently to contain Jackson at the end. One stop in the final quarter, and the Colts would be sitting at 2-3 and back in the mix in the AFC South. They're 1-4, though, and looking like a team that won't make the postseason in 2021.

Here are three other takeaways from the Colts' Week 5 loss in overtime.