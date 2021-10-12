3 Takeaways from Colts' Week 5 Loss

3 Takeaways from Colts' Week 5 LossOctober 12, 2021
The Indianapolis Colts shined for much of Monday night, but, ultimately, they couldn't contain Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
With a 22-3 lead late in the third quarter, Indianapolis looked to be in control. However, four consecutive Baltimore drives then ended in touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. A blocked field goal with less than five minutes remaining set up the game-tying score.
It took a team effort for Baltimore to come back in this one, but Jackson was an unstoppable individual. He finished with 442 passing yards, four touchdowns and 62 rushing yards.
"It's one of the greatest performances I've ever seen," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.
Indianapolis can only look back and wonder what it could have done differently to contain Jackson at the end. One stop in the final quarter, and the Colts would be sitting at 2-3 and back in the mix in the AFC South. They're 1-4, though, and looking like a team that won't make the postseason in 2021.
Here are three other takeaways from the Colts' Week 5 loss in overtime.
This Defense Is Not Playoff-Caliber
Last season, the Colts were able to push into the postseason with a strong ground game, some timely plays from veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and a defense that was capable of taking over games. Indianapolis finished the season ranked eighth in total defense and 10th in points allowed.
It's becoming clear, though, that Indy's defense isn't going to drag the team into the playoffs this time around. While it seemed at times that no defense could have stopped Jackson, the Colts blew this game by repeatedly allowing big plays.
Baltimore didn't face a third down on the game-tying drive or on the game-winning drive in overtime.
Fans may want to blame kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who had a kick blocked and missed a 47-yarder at the end of regulation. However, the reality is that poor defense was responsible for Monday night's collapse.
Indianapolis' 18th-ranked defense has now allowed 25 or more points in four of five games—all losses. If Indy is going to start winning, it's going to have to tighten things up defensively.
The Colts Should Consider Trading a Running Back
Trading for defensive help should be on the table for Indianapolis. And the Colts should have a quality trade chip sitting in their backfield.
On Monday, Jonathan Taylor led the team with 15 carries and 53 rushing yards. The Colts also got contributions from Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack—though the two only combined for nine carries. It was an oddly light workload for a game that the Colts were looking to salt away late.
Jordan Wilkins was ruled out with a non-football illness.
Indianapolis has enough talent in its backfield to trade a runner once Wilkins is able to return. Mack, a former 1,000-yard rusher, would make the most sense, as he's gone from starter to luxury depth over the past year.
Mack suffered a torn Achilles in 2020, then watched as Taylor took over the workhorse role. The Colts have explored trading the former already this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That was among the reasons they made Mack inactive in Week 3.
If players like Mack and Hines are only going to see sporadic action, even in games the Colts are leading in late, Indianapolis should consider flipping one of them to fill other needs.
Carson Wentz Can Be the Long-Term Answer
Likely lost in the loss is the fact that Carson Wentz appears to be finding his way as the Colts' quarterback. He was spectacular for much of Monday night, finishing with 402 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
This marked the second straight game in which Wentz tossed two scoring strikes with no picks. The Colts won the last game, 32-24 over the Miami Dolphins.
As Wentz continues to get healthier after foot and ankle injuries and continues to grow in Frank Reich's offense, he is looking more like the Pro Bowl signal-caller we saw in 2017. On Monday, Wentz played more than well enough to win, and he should give hope to Colts fans that he can be the long-term answer at quarterback.
At 28 years old, Wentz should have several years still ahead of him. If he can keep playing as he has over the past two weeks, quarterback will not be a position the Colts need to address in the offseason.