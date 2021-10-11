3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 5 Win

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys controled the short-handed New York Giants on Sunday, notching their fourth straight win of 2021. It was a close contest early, but injuries to key Giants Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay put New York in a serious bind.

Dallas was able to take advantage, rolling to an impressive 44-20 victory. While the team cannot feel great about only taking a 17-10 lead into halftime, it built plenty of momentum in the second half that can be carried into Week 6's matchup with the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys are proving to be a consistently productive team with talent on both sides of the ball. They showed that throughout Sunday's big NFC East win over New York, notching big offensive gains and defensive takeaways.

Here's what else we learned during Dallas' Week 5 win.