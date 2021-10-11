3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 5 Loss

1 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

When Jacobs was out because of an ankle injury, Peyton Barber filled in for two games. And in Week 3, Barber ran for 111 yards in an overtime win over the Miami Dolphins. That remains the only time through the first five games of the season that the Raiders have eclipsed 100 rushing yards as a team.

On Sunday, Las Vegas was held to 71 rushing yards, 48 of which came from Jacobs. Although he scored his first touchdown since getting into the end zone twice in the season-opener, he averaged only 3.2 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Kenyan Drake (two carries for 11 yards) was the only other Raiders back with a rushing attempt.

Las Vegas ranks 29th in the NFL with 78.6 rushing yards per game. However, Jacobs believes things will improve in the near future.

"I'm very optimistic about the guys getting better, and I believe in the guys," Jacobs said, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed. "I see the way that they work each day, so I think it's just a matter of time before we start putting the pieces together."

Until that happens, it may be tough for Las Vegas to excel offensively considering the unit is too one-dimensional. If the Raiders start running the ball better, it could help the passing game as well.