3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 5 Win

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Crosby is in his 15th NFL season, all of which have been spent in Green Bay. Perhaps that's why the Packers still had confidence in the 37-year-old even after he missed field-goal attempts from 36, 51 and 40 yards, the latter two of which would have ended the game.

It wasn't a great day for Crosby, who had also missed one of his two extra-point attempts earlier in the game. Yet he capitalized on the opportunity he received after Cincinnati's Evan McPherson missed an attempt in the final minute of the fourth quarter and another that would have ended the game in OT.

Even though Crosby wasn't looking like himself, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur got an indication from the veteran kicker that he was ready to atone for his earlier mistakes.

"I literally asked him. I walked over, he was in the kicking net. ... 'Hey, what do you think?' He's like, 'I got this.' So I was like, 'All right. You got it. Go do it,'" LaFleur said, per Mike Spofford of the team's official site. "If I would have felt anything, we would have gone for it [on fourth down]. I did what I thought in my gut was the right thing to do."

It was an uncharacteristic showing for Crosby, who went 16-of-16 on field goals in 2020 and had made each of his first six attempts through the first four weeks of this season. So the Packers shouldn't be concerned, especially considering Crosby ended things on a strong note.