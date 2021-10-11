3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 5 Win

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 5 WinOctober 11, 2021
Once the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals were deep into the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon, missed opportunities abounded. Botched field goals and an overtime interception kept the teams tied long into the extra period at Paul Brown Stadium.
However, the Packers eventually broke through. Mason Crosby, who had already missed three field-goal attempts on the day, booted one through the uprights from 49 yards out to lift Green Bay to a 25-22 win.
The Packers improved to 4-1 to remain in first place in the NFC North. They have won four consecutive games since dropping their season-opener to the New Orleans Saints.
Here are three takeaways from Green Bay's Week 5 victory.
Crosby Shows Resiliency by Atoning for Misses
Crosby is in his 15th NFL season, all of which have been spent in Green Bay. Perhaps that's why the Packers still had confidence in the 37-year-old even after he missed field-goal attempts from 36, 51 and 40 yards, the latter two of which would have ended the game.
It wasn't a great day for Crosby, who had also missed one of his two extra-point attempts earlier in the game. Yet he capitalized on the opportunity he received after Cincinnati's Evan McPherson missed an attempt in the final minute of the fourth quarter and another that would have ended the game in OT.
Even though Crosby wasn't looking like himself, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur got an indication from the veteran kicker that he was ready to atone for his earlier mistakes.
"I literally asked him. I walked over, he was in the kicking net. ... 'Hey, what do you think?' He's like, 'I got this.' So I was like, 'All right. You got it. Go do it,'" LaFleur said, per Mike Spofford of the team's official site. "If I would have felt anything, we would have gone for it [on fourth down]. I did what I thought in my gut was the right thing to do."
It was an uncharacteristic showing for Crosby, who went 16-of-16 on field goals in 2020 and had made each of his first six attempts through the first four weeks of this season. So the Packers shouldn't be concerned, especially considering Crosby ended things on a strong note.
Defense Impresses with Stops Late in Game
Amid the wild events that took place throughout the fourth quarter and overtime was a solid showing by the Packer' defense, which allowed only eight points after halftime (a Joe Mixon 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter). And although that TD and two-point conversion tied the game with three minutes, 27 seconds to go, the unit finished strong and gave the Packers numerous opportunities to win.
Green Bay didn't let Cincinnati get too close, as McPherson's two field-goal attempts to win the game came from 57 and 49 yards. Also, Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell intercepted Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the first play of OT, meaning a field goal was enough to win from that point on.
There are reasons to think Green Bay's defense will play even better moving forward. The team recently signed linebacker Jaylon Smith, so he should be debuting soon. And it will also get a boost if/when top cornerback Jaire Alexander returns from a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.
Plus, Cincinnati's offense is much improved from recent years. It's a strong sign that Green Bay held that unit to 367 total yards and 18 first downs in a game that went deep into overtime. If the Packers defense keeps this up, it could be a key to them having success the rest of the year.
Adams' Career Day Comes as No Surprise
Over his eight seasons with the Packers, Davante Adams has impressed countless times. Yet he outdid himself again with the huge numbers that he put up Sunday in Cincinnati.
While getting targeted 16 times, Adams had 11 receptions for a career-high 206 yards and a touchdown, his second of the season. His 5-yard scoring grab gave Green Bay a 16-7 lead with 1:07 to go in the second quarter. He also had a 59-yard catch, his longest since a 66-yard grab in Week 14 of the 2016 season.
Adams wasn't surprised by his performance. In fact, he predicted it before kickoff.
"I put it on my daughter. I told at least three people outside the building, talking to family, one of my cousins, talking to my wife, I told her, 'I feel like this could be my career high this game,'" Adams said, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site. "So, either I'm clairvoyant or I know what I'm talking about."
These types of performances are to be expected from Adams considering he's among the top wide receivers in the league. And for as long as he shows no signs of slowing down, the Packers offense is going to be a strong unit because of his consistency, reliability and connection with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.