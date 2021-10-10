Fantasy Basketball 2021: Latest Rankings for Top NBA Players and Sleepers

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

With the NBA campaign's tipoff set for October 19 and about a week of preseason action left to work with, fantasy basketball is in full effect. If you haven't drafted yet, there's still time to fine-tune your strategy. If you have drafted, roster fat can still be trimmed before action gets underway.

Here we'll look at the rankings in fantasy's upper echelon and dive into two sleepers. All are under the lens of head-to-head categories leagues.

As for what qualifies as a sleeper, the benchmark is around the 10th round for 12-team leagues. And past FantasyPros' consensus 120 ADP (average draft position), there are two clear standouts: the Golden State Warriors' Jordan Poole and Oklahoma City Thunder's Darius Bazley.