College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 6

Sam Craft/Associated Press

For the first time in 25 tries, a former assistant coach finally defeated Nick Saban. Jimbo Fisher's unranked Texas A&M Aggies delivered one of the most shocking upsets of the first half of the 2021 college football season, knocking off No. 1 Alabama by a score of 41-38.

Two months ago, that result wouldn't have been much of a surprise. A&M was No. 6 in the preseason AP poll and it was the home team for this SEC West showdown. However, given how dreadful the Aggies looked on offense over the past four weeks, dropping 41 points on the reigning national champions was a most unexpected outcome.

What really won the game for the Aggies, though, was their ability to make Alabama's offensive line look like Swiss cheese. Bryce Young ended up with a solid stat line, but he was under near-constant duress in this one as the Crimson Tide struggled to protect their Heisman Trophy candidate.

So, now the big question: How far does Alabama fall in the rankings?

It was a loss to an unranked opponent, so surely the Crimson Tide will drop out of the Top Five, right?

Well, not so fast. No. 4 Penn State and No. 10 BYU also lost this week, while No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 9 Michigan both needed late comebacks to eke out Ws. And the gap between Georgia/Alabama and the rest of the country felt so wide heading into Week 6 that it's hard to imagine more than maybe three or four teams bypassing the Crimson Tide in the next AP poll. (Personally, I dropped them to No. 7, but we'll see what happens.)

That AP poll doesn't come out until 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, though. We've got updated rankings right now with input from our college football experts: David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard.

We have Alabama slipping to No. 5. But the biggest sliders is Arkansas, which plummets all the way from No. 9 to No. 21 for a nail-biter loss to Ole Miss. Texas A&M sneaks into our Top 25 following that marquee W over Alabama, and Houston also joins the rankings for the first time. And don't look now, but Coastal Carolina is in our Top 10.

B/R's Post-Week 6 Top 25:

1. Georgia (Last Week: 2)

2. Iowa (t-3)

3. Cincinnati (5)

4. Oklahoma (6)

5. Alabama (1)

6. Penn State (t-3)

7. Ohio State (7)

8. Michigan (8)

9. Kentucky (10)

10. (tie) Coastal Carolina (t-14)

10. (tie) Michigan State (16)

12. Ole Miss (t-14)

13. Oregon (11)

14. Oklahoma State (18)

15. Notre Dame (12)

16. (tie) Arizona State (t-22)

16. (tie) SMU (t-22)

18. (tie) Florida (17)

18. (tie) Wake Forest (21)

20. San Diego State (24)

21. Arkansas (9)

22. Texas A&M (NR)

23. UTSA (t-25)

24. Houston (NR)

25. NC State (t-25)

Also Receiving Votes: Baylor, Texas, Clemson, Boise State