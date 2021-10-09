NASCAR at Charlotte 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Denny Hamlin is the only NASCAR Cup Series driver who has punched his ticket to the Round of 8 in the playoffs. But by the end of Sunday, it will be known which seven of the other 11 drivers still in the field will be advancing along with Hamlin.

The Cup Series will be competing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon in the Bank of America Roval 400. It's the third and final race in the Round of 12 after Hamlin won at Las Vegas and Bubba Wallace (who isn't in the playoffs) won at Talladega.

Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman are in the Nos. 9-12 spots in the standings. One of those drivers can clinch a spot in the next round with a win at Charlotte, even if he doesn't have enough points to move into the top eight.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Sunday's playoff race.

NASCAR at Charlotte Information

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Date: Sunday, Oct. 10

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports app

Starting Lineup

Top Odds to Win

Chase Elliott: +220 (bet $100 to win $220)

Kyle Larson: +450

Martin Truex Jr.: +700

Kyle Busch: +1000

Denny Hamlin: +1100

William Byron: +1300

Christopher Bell: +1500

AJ Allmendinger: +1800

Joey Logano: +2000

Ryan Blaney: +2200

Alex Bowman: +2500

Kevin Harvick: +2500

Kurt Busch: +2800

Ross Chastain: +3000

Complete list available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Chase Elliott is looking to repeat as Cup Series champion this year, but he's only just above the cutoff line for the Round of 8. He's tied with Kyle Busch for seventh in the standings, with both drivers only nine points ahead of Kevin Harvick in ninth.

However, Elliott has dominated at Charlotte in recent years. He won the Cup Series race on this course in both 2019 and 2020, and he finished sixth in the inaugural event in 2018. So there's a good chance he's going to avoid getting eliminated Sunday.

There's also a strong possibility that Elliott is victorious again. The 25-year-old excels on road courses; he's won races at Circuit of the Americas and Road America this year, his only two wins of 2021.

But if Elliott is going to win at Charlotte, he may need to outrace Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. Larson is second in the standings and in good position to reach the Round of 8, especially considering he already has two wins at road courses this season (Sonoma and Watkins Glen).

For drivers like Larson who are near the top of the standings, it would take a disastrous performance Sunday to miss out on progression. Joey Logano (third), Brad Keselowski (tied-fourth), Martin Truex Jr. (tied-fourth), Ryan Blaney (sixth), Elliott and Busch are all looking to hold on for berths in the next round.

At the other end, there are drivers who need to have strong showings and get some help if they hope to move on to the Round of 8.

Of the four drivers in the elimination positions, 2014 Cup Series champion Harvick is by far the most experienced. And entering his most important race of the season, the 45-year-old isn't changing his mindset.

"You try to race the same way all year and not really say, 'OK, playoffs have started. Let's change what we're doing it at this particular point and try to go in a different direction,' because that kind of messes up the rhythm of the things that you're used to doing," Harvick said, per Zack Albert of NASCAR.com.

Bell (28 points back of eighth place), Byron (44 back) and Bowman (52 back) have all never won a Cup Series championship. But if any of the three are going to keep their title hopes alive, they will have to hope enough goes wrong for other playoff drivers that they can work their way up the standings or get to Victory Lane.

And they all know that the Charlotte Roval can be a difficult course to navigate.

"It's kind of its own beast," Byron said, per Alex Andrejev of the Charlotte Observer.

So while a major shakeup in the standings is unlikely, anything is possible. The drivers looking to hold on to spots could feel the pressure, and if any mistakes are made, one of the four on the bubble could be ready to capitalize.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.