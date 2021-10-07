Bleacher Report's Expert Week 5 NFL Picks

0 of 16

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After going 19-10 against the spread in the first three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, road underdogs were only 5-5 in Week 4.

Bleacher Report national NFL writers Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski, B/R Gridiron editors Ian Kenyon and Wes O'Donnell, and B/R Betting host Connor Rogers weren't convinced that trend would continue in Week 4, so they wound up having their best week yet. Gagnon went 12-4 ATS to move to 36-28 on the year as the leader of the pack.

The gang is generally fading road 'dogs again this week, with one glaring exception on Sunday night.

Here are their ATS picks for every game on the slate.

Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends courtesy of the Action Network.