Urban Meyer Says He Hasn't Considered Resigning from Jaguars After Viral Bar Video

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Urban Meyer said Wednesday that he has not considered resigning as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Meyer has come under fire this week after the release of a video that showed a woman, who was not his wife, dancing close to him while his hands appeared to touch her backside.

The viral video was taken at Meyer's bar and restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, which is where he went after the Jaguars' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday rather than flying back with the team to Jacksonville.

While addressing the media Monday, Meyer said he apologized to his players and fellow coaches for his actions at the bar: "I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction. Just stupid, and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have put myself in that kind of position."

Per ESPN's Michael DiRocco, Meyer also attempted to offer an explanation for what happened, saying: "There was a big group next [to] our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did. They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, and I should have left."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement on the matter as well Monday, calling Meyer's actions "inexcusable" and noting that he would have to earn back trust:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

On Wednesday, Meyer was asked multiple questions about the decision to go to Columbus rather than flying back with the team, which is unusual for a head coach.

According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, Meyer said he discussed his desire to stay in Ohio after the game with general manager Trent Baalke "way in advance."

Meyer also said of the decision to not travel with the team:

"I thought at the time, now that maybe I thought it through, but I thought at the time this was a chance for everybody to clear their head, including myself. With my family located where we were, to go spend a day or two with them and then get back. Because I knew I wanted them to get out of Dodge, too, and clear their heads."

The 57-year-old head coach said earlier this week that he had primarily gone to Columbus to visit his grandchildren.

In addition to saying Wednesday that the Jaguars had not fined him, Meyer told reporters:

"Why did I decide to come out of what I was doing and do this? Our owner, I just became—I admire the guy so much. He's become a friend, he's a guy that I, like I said, I just admire. Jacksonville, I know very well. I know our fans have been hanging in there with us, and I apologize to them. And I wanted to make that perfectly clear."

Meyer is in the midst of his first season as the Jags' head coach after previously enjoying great success as a college head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, winning a total of three national championships.

His NFL career is off to a rough start, as the Jaguars are one of only two winless teams at 0-4.

The Jags are scheduled to return to action Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South clash.