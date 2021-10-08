Ranking the Best NBA Defenders Since 2000

0 of 9

Ronald Martinez/Associated Press

Positional value is constantly changing in the NBA, but the importance of an elite defender has never been in question.

When a transcendent talent appears, an organization is able to build an entire philosophy around that player. They might be a devastating shot-blocker, lockdown perimeter defender or an eminently switchable asset who is perfect for the modern game.

Over the past two decades, more than 2,000 players have passed through the NBA. And we're recognizing the absolute best defenders of that massive group.

The list considers the 2000-01 season through 2020-21. So, while Gary Payton played in the NBA after 2000, the majority of his elite defensive performance came in the previous decade. Same for Michael Jordan and Dikembe Mutombo, for example.