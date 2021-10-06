Predicting When Every Undefeated College Football Team Will Lose

0 of 4

Associated Press

Undefeated seasons are always the goal in college football. Win every game, and a national championship may follow.

Lifting that trophy, however, does not require an unbeaten campaign. Although no two-loss Football Bowl Subdivision team has celebrated a national title in the past decade, six of the 10 champions had a regular-season blemish.

Through five weeks of the 2021 season, only 17 unbeaten teams remain. Since several of those programs have a head-to-head matchup, the number is guaranteed to drop. Upsets will take out a handful of others, too.

Our task is identifying when the first fateful result will arrive—if ever.