3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 4 Loss

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders became the 31st team in the NFL to suffer their first loss on Monday night.

Jon Gruden's team was outmatched from the start by the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders failed to score a single point in the first half.

Las Vegas' only points inside Sofi Stadium came in the third quarter, when Derek Carr tried to lead a comeback through the air.

Carr hooked up with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on scoring throws, but the Raiders were unable to produce any other scoring drives as the Chargers pulled away in the fourth.

The loss dropped the Raiders to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the AFC West, which has been one of the best divisions in football so far this season.

Las Vegas is by no means out of the AFC West hunt, but it needs to correct some things to ensure it can beat the Chargers in their second meeting and be competitive in other games moving forward.