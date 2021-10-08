Bron Breakker and the NXT 2.0 Prospects to Keep an Eye on

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has made it quite clear with its recent rebranding that the "new and improved" NXT 2.0 is all about building the future and creating Superstars from scratch.

In the last month alone, we've seen a number of fresh faces pop up on the program. Some have made more of an impact than others, but overall, NXT 2.0 has shown signs of potential with who has been spotlighted.

It's too early to say whether this drastic change in direction will be a success for the brand and WWE. While the company has yet to make the weekly television product any more exciting than it was previously, this influx of newcomers should create more stars who will thrive on the main roster in the next few years.

The key will be not to introduce too many new people at once but rather focus on a handful of them at a time. That will allow the talent to not get lost in the shuffle and ensure they're given every opportunity to stand out and get over.

Viewers haven't seen enough out of Tony D'Angelo, Dante Chen and Duke Hudson to get a good grasp on what they're capable of, but with additional experience and exposure, there's no reason why they can't soon find themselves on the fast track to superstardom as well.

Based on what we've seen so far on Tuesday nights, these are the NXT 2.0 prospects who could have the highest ceiling for success going forward.