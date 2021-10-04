3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 4 Loss

0 of 3

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots nearly spoiled Tom Brady's homecoming Sunday night. The defense harassed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller all game while limiting big plays and forcing the Bucs to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns.

Ultimately, though, a missed 56-yard Nick Folk field goal ended the Patriots' chance to play spoiler. Brady bested his former team, and New England fell to 1-3 on the season. For Pats fans, it was a disappointing end to perhaps the most heavily hyped regular-season game in recent memory.

However, the Patriots should feel about as good about this performance as they can feel about any loss. While New England finds itself in an AFC East hole—two games behind the Buffalo Bills—it proved Sunday that it can go toe-to-toe with the Super Bowl champions and the GOAT.

Here's what else we learned during the Patriots' 19-17 loss in Week 4.