3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 4 Win

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

We criticized the Bears and head coach Matt Nagy after Week 3 for setting up Fields for failure. We saw a more coherent game plan against Detroit, though, and Fields showed he can be a serviceable starter under favorable conditions.

Chicago committed to the run after largely ignoring it against Cleveland. The Bears rushed 39 times, while Fields attempted only 17 passes. After being sacked nine times by the Browns, he was taken down only once Sunday.

The results weren't perfect, as Fields finished with 209 yards and an interception. However, the rookie was able to stretch the field and put the ball in the right position more often than not—he finished 11-of-17.

Credit offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who took over play-calling duties after Week 3's disaster.

"Bill did a great job," Nagy said, per The Athletic's Adam Jahns.

While we may still see Andy Dalton in the starting lineup once he's healthy, the Bears proved that they can win with Fields when they plan properly. We will see whether they can keep doing that against the surprisingly potent Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.