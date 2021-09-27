3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 3 Loss

0 of 3

David Dermer/Associated Press

There was a sense of excitement surrounding the Chicago Bears heading into Week 3. While no fanbase should be happy about an injury, Andy Dalton's knee injury meant that rookie Justin Fields would make his first NFL start in Cleveland against the Browns.

The excitement surrounding Fields and his starting debut quickly turned to dismay, however, as the Ohio State product was completely overwhelmed by the swarming Browns defense. Fields finished with only 68 passing yards. He was sacked nine times for 67 yards. That means that Chicago netted just a single passing yard against Cleveland.

The Bears averaged just 1.1 yards per play, the second-lowest average of any team this century, according to CBS Sports—in a tweet that was retweeted by Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (h/t Jim Reineking of USA Today).

To put it bluntly, Fields' debut was a disaster. It became clear that the former Buckeyes star just isn't ready to be a quality NFL starter. Here's what else we learned during Chicago's 26-6 loss to Cleveland.