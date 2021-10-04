3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 4 Win

0 of 3

Jim Mone/Associated Press

With the way the AFC North race is developing early in the season, the Cleveland Browns have to keep winning to keep pace with most of their division rivals. Fortunately for them, that's just what they've been doing.

Cleveland notched its third straight victory on Sunday afternoon, edging the Minnesota Vikings 14-7 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Since dropping their season opener to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns have gone on a roll, having entered this matchup coming off wins over the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

The Browns are one of three 3-1 teams atop the AFC North, along with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

It was a low-scoring affair between Cleveland and Minnesota, with only three total points being scored in the second half. The Browns had only 327 total yards of offense, but that was enough to hold off the Vikings late.

Here are three takeaways from Cleveland's Week 4 win.