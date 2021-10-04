3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 4 Win

1 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Aaron Jones remains the No. 1 running back on the Packers' depth chart, but he's not always going to have it going on the ground. Although he had three catches for 51 yards in Sunday's win, he was less effective running the ball, finishing with 48 yards on 15 carries.

Green Bay now has another running back it can turn to in AJ Dillon, who is in his second NFL season but hasn't had a ton of opportunities early in his career. That could change quickly, though, especially if he runs the ball as effectively as he did against the Steelers.

The 23-year-old had 15 carries for 81 yards to lead the Packers' rushing attack. The only time he's exceeded those numbers came in Week 16 of the 2020 season, when he had 21 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win over the Tennessee Titans.

This year, Dillon had only 15 carries through Green Bay's first three games. He doubled that number on Sunday while also continuing to impress his teammates.

"Smart kid, really smart kid, and that's what I love about him," Rodgers said, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site. "He is really taking that step and becoming a three-down back."

The Packers still have Jones, so they don't need Dillon to fill that role quite yet, but having two backs of that caliber can only make this offense more dangerous.