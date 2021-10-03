B/R Belts: Top WWE, AEW Performances for the Week of October 3

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, the company presented a week of television that saw several top stars show off and show out. From Big E and Bianca Belair to Seth Rollins and Charlotte Flair, the cream of the crop turned in inspiring performances that had them in contention for top B/R belts this week.

But they were not alone.

All Elite Wrestling continued its steady ascent to the top of the wrestling industry with its own handful of performances worthy of recognition.

Who shone brightest under the black-and-gold banner, and did they unseat any of the reigning champions from WWE?

Find out now with this recap of the best performances of the week.