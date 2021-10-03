NCAA Football Rankings 2021: Predicting Week 6 Poll for Top 25 Teams

0 of 4

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama and Georgia are in a class of their own in 2021. That's the case in the SEC, and it may even be true when considering the national landscape. The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are on a collision course toward the SEC Championship Game—and maybe even a meeting in the College Football Playoff.

Ranked in the top two spots in the AP Top 25 poll entering Week 5, Alabama and Georgia were supposed to be tested Saturday. Instead, each further asserted its dominance. The No. 1 Crimson Tide handily defeated No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21, while the No. 2 Bulldogs cruised to a 37-0 victory over No. 8 Arkansas.

Ole Miss and Arkansas aren't bad teams. Alabama and Georgia are just that much better.

There's going to be some shakeup behind the Tide and Bulldogs in the Week 6 poll, though, as No. 3 Oregon was upset in overtime at Stanford on Saturday. In addition to Oregon, Arkansas and Ole Miss, several other highly ranked teams were knocked off, such as No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 10 Florida and No. 15 Texas A&M.

With another week in the books, here's a prediction for how the AP Top 25 poll will look heading into Week 6.