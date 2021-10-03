College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 5

2 of 4

Andy Nelson/Associated Press

As impressive as Cincinnati has been thus far, the real reason the Bearcats have a puncher's chance at reaching the College Football Playoff is that both the ACC and the Pac-12 have already played themselves out of the conversation.

Between those two Power Five leagues, the only team that entered this week ranked higher than 20th in the AP poll was No. 3 Oregon. And the Ducks are sure to plummet in the next batch of rankings following their 31-24 overtime loss at Stanford.

Oregon was wisely committed to the run against a Cardinal defense that had allowed at least 185 rushing yards in each game this season. They ended up with more than twice as many rushing attempts (54) as passing attempts (26). However, the Ducks didn't run it anywhere near as well as they did a few weeks ago in that monumental victory over Ohio State.

CJ Verdell was the star against the Buckeyes, but he managed just 63 yards on 17 carries before exiting the game late in the third quarter with an apparent left knee injury. Travis Dye (19 carries for 96 yards) was a little more efficient, but even he was just OK against a defense that allowed both USC and Vanderbilt to average 5.6 yards per carry.

Oregon's run game was fine, though. Not elite, but fine. And it would have been enough for a win if they hadn't made so many back-breaking and bone-headed mistakes.

The only turnover of the game (an Anthony Brown interception) set up Stanford with a short field to take an early 10-0 lead. At the end of the first half, the Ducks squandered an 80-yard drive when Brown was tackled for a loss on a 4th-and-goal keeper from the 1-yard line. They inexplicably threw the ball (for a clock-stopping incompletion) on 2nd-and-18 late in the fourth quarter while trying to bleed the clock with a 24-17 lead. Then with Stanford backed up to its own 4-yard line, Oregon's defense committed three massive penalties—including defensive holding on what should have been the final play of regulation, subsequently allowing the Cardinal to score the game-tying touchdown on an untimed down.

It just wasn't pretty football, and it resulted in the season's first case of a Top 5 team losing to an unranked opponent. Maybe Oregon could still mess around and reach the CFP if it rallies to win eight in a row from here. Given how they looked in this game and last week's home game against Arizona, that feels unlikely at best.