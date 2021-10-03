Quick Takes on WWE Draft Night 1 Results, Hurt Business, Lio Rush in AEW, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With half of the 2021 WWE draft done, fans are wondering what the rest of the landscape for Raw and SmackDown will look like at this time next week.

Many moves were made, and most of them were logical, satisfying and expected. It's gotten off to a solid start, with several Superstars bound to thrive where they ended up.

Even prior to the start of the draft, the week was already exciting, with The Hurt Business seemingly reuniting on Monday's Raw. Whether they will emerge as a unit from this latest roster shakeup remains to be seen, but it can only equate to good things for all involved if so.

Two days later, Lio Rush made his All Elite Wrestling Dynamite debut via a vignette and put the entire roster on notice. He's proved in the past that he can be a solid commodity for any company, and the question now is who will be his first opponent.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle possible opponents for Rush, the top takeaway from Night 1 of the WWE draft and Hurt Business reuniting on Raw. Kenny Omega's Full Gear opponent and Hit Row's ceiling on SmackDown will also be discussed.