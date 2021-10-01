WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Draft Results

2 of 4

Credit: WWE

Moments after officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville announced that he would remain on SmackDown, joined by Charlotte Flair while Raw drafted Big E and Bianca Belair, Universal champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring to kick off the evening's broadcast.

"Baltimore, acknowledge me," The Tribal Chief insisted before handing the microphone over to special counsel Paul Heyman. After Heyman recapped his client's victory over Finn Balor at Extreme Rules, he mentioned the name of former associate Brock Lesnar and The Beast made an surprise appearance to a thunderous ovation.

A tense staredown gave way to a physical encounter that saw Reigns fire off a series of right hands, only for Lesnar to take him down with a suplex. He added a few more to Jimmy and Jey Uso before taking them down with a pair of F5s.

Lesnar stood tall to close out the segment as a dismayed and rattled Reigns exited.

Grade

A+

Analysis

Everything about the start of this show was straight fire.

From the draft picks, which shook things up right away by swapping the two women most associated with their respective brands. From there, Reigns' entrance, the Lesnar staredown and the physicality that it bred further captivated the audience.

This was a superb start to the show and a reminder that WWE can do explosive, interesting and engaging television when it wants to.

Reigns vs. Lesnar is a generation-defining feud that has helped establish the former as the main event star and almost always delivers. It will be interesting to see if those two can create magic in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel, a show not necessarily synonymous with great or even terribly memorable matches.