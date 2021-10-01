WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Draft Results

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Draft ResultsOctober 1, 2021
It's time to shake things up again! Or something like that.
WWE kicked off its 2021 draft Friday night on SmackDown, reshuffling its roster as it attempted to create fresh, new and exciting rivalries for fans. Would Universal champion Roman Reigns be shipped to Raw? Did Charlotte Flair wind up on the blue brand?
The answers to those questions, and more, were decided Friday on Fox.
What was certain, though, was the return of Edge following a heinous attack at the hands of Seth Rollins. After the sanctity of his home and family were threatened by The Drip God a week ago, what did The Rated R Superstar have to say in response?
Find out now with this recap of the October 1 episode.
Draft Picks
Roman Reigns, SmackDown
Big E, Raw
Charlotte Flair, SmackDown
Bianca Belair, Raw
Drew McIntyre, SmackDown
RK-Bro, Raw
New Day, SmackDown
Edge, Raw
Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, SmackDown
Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., Raw
Hit Row, SmackDown
Keith “Bearcat” Lee, Raw
The First Pick Announcements and Roman Reigns Addresses the WWE Universe
Moments after officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville announced that he would remain on SmackDown, joined by Charlotte Flair while Raw drafted Big E and Bianca Belair, Universal champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring to kick off the evening's broadcast.
"Baltimore, acknowledge me," The Tribal Chief insisted before handing the microphone over to special counsel Paul Heyman. After Heyman recapped his client's victory over Finn Balor at Extreme Rules, he mentioned the name of former associate Brock Lesnar and The Beast made an surprise appearance to a thunderous ovation.
A tense staredown gave way to a physical encounter that saw Reigns fire off a series of right hands, only for Lesnar to take him down with a suplex. He added a few more to Jimmy and Jey Uso before taking them down with a pair of F5s.
Lesnar stood tall to close out the segment as a dismayed and rattled Reigns exited.
Grade
A+
Analysis
Everything about the start of this show was straight fire.
From the draft picks, which shook things up right away by swapping the two women most associated with their respective brands. From there, Reigns' entrance, the Lesnar staredown and the physicality that it bred further captivated the audience.
This was a superb start to the show and a reminder that WWE can do explosive, interesting and engaging television when it wants to.
Reigns vs. Lesnar is a generation-defining feud that has helped establish the former as the main event star and almost always delivers. It will be interesting to see if those two can create magic in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel, a show not necessarily synonymous with great or even terribly memorable matches.
Kevin Owens vs. Happy Corbin and the Latest Draft Picks
Prior to his showdown with Kevin Owens, Happy Corbin introduced the WWE Universe to new associate Mad Cat (possibly Cap) Moss.
Corbin controlled the majority of his match with Owens, working the knee in an attempt to keep the former universal champion grounded. Owens fought back, delivering a cannonball in the corner. As he built momentum, though, Owens became distracted by Moss at ringside and Corbin capitalized with Happy Days on the floor. Corbin added another in the ring for the pinfall victory.
After the match, Pearce and Deville announced the latest draft picks: Drew McIntyre to SmackDown, RK-Bro to Raw, New Day to SmackDown and Edge to Raw.
Result
Corbin defeated Owens
Grade
C
Analysis
It doesn’t feel like WWE knows what it’s doing with the Corbin character. One of the best characters earlier this summer has evolved into a money-hungry, overly happy mess with a sidekick no one asked for.
Owens feels like a performer on his way out. His contract is up shortly, he’s not really involved in any major storylines and he has been presented more as a means to getting Corbin’s new persona over than anything. He has earned better than that but for now, looks poised to wander along, with nowhere to go.
As for the draft picks...they broke up New Day again!
Sure, it's important to get Big E over on his own but the last few weeks of mini-reunions helped remind the audience just how significant a part of programming New Day is and how damn fun they are together. A major disappointment.
Edge Returns to SmackDown
Edge exploded through the curtain just moments after it was revealed he is headed to Monday Night Raw, showing no signs of the alleged injury that threatened his career. A video recapped Seth Rollins’ threats from last week and after some pandering and a brief mention of his impending move, Edge addressed his rival.
He dared Rollins to come to the ring and extract his retirement announcement from him. Instead, Rollins appeared outside of Edge’s house in North Carolina. He entered, made himself at home and taunted the Hall of Famer from afar.
He threatened to stay the night as the camera caught up with Edge, who got ahold of wife Beth Phoenix, backstage. The segment ended with him barking orders at his wife, panic and fear for his family’s wellbeing setting in.
Grade
B+
Analysis
The only thing holding this back from achieving an “A” grade was the lack of selling of any injury on Edge’s part. Here’s a guy that was so beaten and battered three weeks ago that he was stretchered out of the arena and had his career called into question. Tonight, there was absolutely no sign that anything was ever the matter.
That failure to pay attention to detail hurt.
What did not was Rollins’ performance. Absolutely over-the-top, ridiculous and campy, he was brilliant as he broke into his rival’s house and destroyed the sanctity of his home. He so smarmy, so unlikeable and despicable that you cannot help but want to see Edge beat the living hell out of him.
He will, in a high-stakes match, and all will be right with the world. Rollins will be just fine because of stuff like this that inspires fans to feel one way or the other about him. That is a trait that cannot be taught.