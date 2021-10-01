Lamar Odom vs. Ojani Noa: Date, Time, Live Stream and Prediction

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Former NBA player Lamar Odom is gearing up for his next celebrity boxing match, though it's not the opponent he originally hoped for.

The ex-Los Angeles Lakers star be fighting Ojani Noa, best known as Jennifer Lopez's former husband, in an exhibition match at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Saturday. The card begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be streaming on Fite.tv.

Odom is coming off an easy win over pop singer Aaron Carter in June. The 41-year-old, who stands 6'10", was clearly in better shape than the rapper and had no problem handling the much smaller fighter before knocking him out in the second round.

With the win in hand, Odom was looking for a more challenging opponent next time around. He appeared to get one in former heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe. However, the 54-year-old was pulled from the bout in September by promoter Danny Feldman, who cited "misleading claims" about Bowe's health, per Bad Left Hook's John N. Hansen.

Feldman also said part of the decision to part ways with Bowe was due to the criticisms of 58-year-old Evander Holyfield's boxing exhibition against Vitor Belfort.

However, the show (as strange as it may be) must go on, and in steps the 47-year-old Noa. This appears to be his first crack at celebrity boxing after a planned bout against reality TV star Joe Giudice last year never came to fruition.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now, there isn't really a book on either fighter, but if you have to pick someone to win this odd spectacle, go with Odom. He's been working hard to stay healthy after battling drug addiction for years. Boxing has been part of that, with Odom often training until 3 a.m. in the buildup to his fight with Carter, per the Los Angeles Times' Victoria Hernandez.

Odom is also bigger than Noa and will likely look more comfortable in the ring. Look for him to make quick work of Noa in this one.



Prediction: Odom wins by KO