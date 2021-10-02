0 of 10

So many big matchups fizzled and became one-sided on college football's biggest weekend of the season so far.

Unfortunately for the No. 3-ranked Oregon Ducks, they provided the only shocker of the day with an overtime loss to Stanford.

But while the rest of the "big games" didn't provide as much drama as hoped, this was essentially a Separation Saturday, especially in the SEC. Juggernauts Alabama and Georgia exposed Ole Miss and Arkansas, respectively, for being good teams not yet ready for prime time.

Meanwhile, Group of Five beast Cincinnati solidified itself as a Final Four contender by roaring into Notre Dame and handily beating the Fighting Irish. Big Ten teams Iowa and Michigan continued their undefeated romps through the early season.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 5 of college football. Check back later tonight as we add more.