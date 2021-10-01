The 8 Greatest Teams in Dodgers History

0 of 8

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Telling the story of Major League Baseball is impossible without a long chapter on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a 20-season period from 1947 to '66, the Dodgers appeared in the World Series exactly half of the time. That memorable stretch included four of the organization's seven championships and more than a handful of future Hall of Fame players.

But the 1980s and 2010s also feature some memorable teams, so our challenge is identifying the best of the best.

The order is subjective, especially since there is no perfect way to compare eras. Still, a few important factors were regular-season record, playoff finish and overall performance of the team.

While the franchise dates back to 1884, the nickname "Dodgers" arrived 48 years later. Teams before 1932 were not considered.