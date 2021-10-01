B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 5

9 of 9

David Kenyon (Original Picks: Clemson champ, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma)

The easy replacement for Clemson is Georgia, and let's also swap in Oregon for Oklahoma. I'm sticking with Ohio State, though, because the schedule, in theory, gives the Buckeyes some time to improve before an October-ending clash with Penn State and a difficult November.

Adam Kramer (Original Picks: Georgia champ, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Clemson)

First, let me say that this season is very weird, and I love it. It also makes this exercise extremely hard to do. But here are my top four, which I don't feel great about.

I'm sticking with Georgia as my champion, but changing everything else. Give me No. 2 seed Alabama, No. 3 seed Oregon and No. 4 seed Penn State to round it out.

Kerry Miller (Original Picks: Alabama champ, Oklahoma, Georgia, Wisconsin)

The only reason I went with Wisconsin instead of Iowa as my No. 4 seed was the Hawkeyes will be the road team when they face the Badgers on Oct. 30. If I had just ignored that minor detail and chosen Iowa, I'd look so much smarter right now.

So let's correct that error, swap in Iowa for Wisconsin and I'm all set. I would love to see Cincinnati get in, but I doubt it'll happen. And Oregon will suffer a rough loss in the Pac-12.

If I were to change anything else aside from updating the projected Big Ten West champion, I would consider swapping Georgia and Alabama in the No. 1 and No. 3 seed positions, because Georgia has looked like the most complete team in the country. But I'll stick with Alabama as my No. 1 seed and projected national champion.

Morgan Moriarty (Original Picks: Clemson champ, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State)

Ole Miss can beat Alabama this Saturday. If it were a home game for the Rebels, I'd pick them outright. But this one being in Tuscaloosa makes me hesitate. Elsewhere in the SEC, I have no idea what to make of Florida-Georgia this year, so I'm not confident in whomever comes out of the East.

That's a long way of saying I'll stick with Bama for now.

So let's go: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 3 Iowa for the semis, with 'Bama winning it all. Saturday will tell us a lot about just how solid Alabama and Georgia are, though.

Brad Shepard (Original Picks: Oklahoma champ, Georgia, Ohio State, North Carolina)

As much as I tried to avoid another boring Alabama-Clemson projection in the preseason, I was half right. The Tide are still the premier team in the nation, but the Tigers...not so much.

Thanks to their on-field resumes, a one-loss Georgia or Alabama would get in, so I will go with 'Bama, UGA, Oregon and Notre Dame as my new four.

The Fighting Irish may be the weakest link here, but I'm picking them to beat Cincinnati this week, and the rest of their schedule is shaping up nicely. A loss will knock out the Bearcats, and the Big Ten may wind up beating up on itself too much. But I've got a close eye on Penn State. The Nittany Lions will belong if that defense can help them run the table, but they have a brutal schedule remaining. The Ducks are the best in a better-but-still-not-great Pac-12.