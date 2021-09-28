3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 3 Win

2 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Cowboys' defense is performing much better this season than it did in 2020, when it was among the worst units in the NFL, particularly against the run. And that's because of the big plays the team is making on that side of the ball.

Through three weeks, the Cowboys already have six interceptions despite going up against a trio of strong quarterbacks: Tom Brady, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. On Monday night, Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown each notched a pick, with the former returning his 59 yards for a touchdown that pushed Dallas' lead to 27-7 less than a minute into the second half.

Diggs already has three interceptions this season, matching his total from his 2020 rookie season. He's taking his game to another level and was a big reason why the Cowboys held the Eagles to seven points through the first two-and-a-half quarters.

"I'm a new corner, so I have to put in that work," the 24-year-old said, per Rob Phillips of the team's official site. "A lot of these other corners have a lot of years on me. I have to put in that work just to be good or even better than them. I've got to put in those hours. I've got to put in that time. It's just something that my family comes from, just working hard and grinding."

It's an encouraging sign for Dallas that Diggs and the rest of its defense are showing improved play. The offense was already strong, so if the defense continues to make such an impact, it should bode well for the Cowboys down the line.