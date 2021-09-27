3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 3 Loss

0 of 3

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

We're three weeks into the 2021 NFL season, and the New York Giants remain winless. A team that built momentum late in the 2020 season has none following Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. New York ground its way to a 14-7 fourth-quarter lead but couldn't hold Matt Ryan and the Falcons in check in the final period.

New York now finds itself searching for answers heading into a Week 4 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Is Daniel Jones good enough to be New York's long-term starter? Can offensive coordinator Jason Garrett find ways to get his unit going? Is Saquon Barkley ever again going to be the same star running back he was as a rookie in 2018?

Unfortunately, the Giants don't know how or when questions like these will be answered. Sunday's game certainly didn't provide any clarity. Here's what we did learn during New York's Week 3 loss to Atlanta.