3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 3 Win

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL season has already brought us some memorable finishes. The season opened with a Thursday night thriller between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 2, a track meet between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson highlighted the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens matchup.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers outlasted the San Francisco 49ers in what may be considered another instant classic.

The 49ers scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute remaining, but Aaron Rodgers had one final drive left in him. The Packers took over with only 37 seconds remaining, Rodgers and Co. put Mason Crosby in position for a 51-yard field-goal attempt, which he nailed to win the game.

The Packers were embarrassed in Week 1 by the New Orleans Saints, but they appear to be rounding into form. On Sunday, they proved that they should be counted among the NFC's top contenders.

Here's what else we learned during Green Bay's 30-28 win over San Francisco.