College Football Picks Week 5: Predictions and Odds for Top 25 Schedule

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Arkansas received no respect on the opening line for its trip to Georgia.

The 18-point line may make sense from a public perception standpoint, but the Razorbacks' on-field product has proved to us they can be competitive against some of the best teams in the SEC.

Arkansas took down Texas A&M in Week 4. The Aggies were expected to be the third-best team in the conference behind the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia.

Georgia has flown under the national radar in the last few weeks, as it blew out a trio of weaker foes after its opening win over the Clemson Tigers.

Georgia's Week 1 win over Clemson looks less impressive by the week since the reigning ACC champion is nowhere close to the level it was at in previous seasons.

The Bulldogs defense allowed 23 points in four victories. The defense should look impressive again on Saturday, but they will be going up against a team with an equally as impressive unit.

Arkansas has a chance to stay within two touchdowns because its defense is as strong as any program in the nation. The Razorbacks conceded 14.5 points per game and held their last two foes to 10 points.

Both teams allowed under 150 passing yards per game. Georgia let up 66 rushing yards per contest in September.

Those numbers suggest that under 48.5 points may be the smartest betting play. It is expected to be the exact opposite style of game that we will see between Ole Miss and Alabama.

Arkansas is not going to win at Georgia in a shootout, but if its defense plays as well as it has, it can have a chance to cover and win in the second half.

Georgia's offense is mostly unproven this season. It blew out the South Carolina Gamecocks and Vanderbilt Commdores to start SEC play, but neither of those teams are close to Arkansas' level.

J.T. Daniels could have a breakout performance at home, but he has been ineffective against Top 25 teams dating back to his time with the USC Trojans.

Daniels has eight touchdown passes and six interceptions in those high-profile matchups and three of those passing scores came against a 25th-ranked Missouri Tigers squad last season.