3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 3 Win

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns' offense got off to a bit of a slow start on Sunday afternoon. That was never going to be an issue thanks to how their defense fared.

The Browns completely shut down the Chicago Bears and pulled away late for a 26-6 win at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland improved to 2-1, as it's won two straight games after dropping its season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was coming off a Week 2 win over the Houston Texans.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Browns led by only seven points. However, they ended the game by scoring 13 unanswered points, as Chase McLaughlin made two of his four field goals in the final 10 minutes, 40 seconds. Cleveland took the lead on Baker Mayfield's 13-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper 13 seconds before halftime and led the rest of the way.

Here are three takeaways from the Browns' Week 3 win.