WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match CardSeptember 26, 2021
WWE Extreme Rules is the one night of the year when every match has a hardcore stipulation—or at least that is how things used to be.
This year's card has six matches scheduled to take place, but other than the universal title bout, the closest thing to a non-standard match is the Triple Threat for the U.S. title. Three-way contests don't have count-outs or disqualifications, so anything goes.
Even without many special stipulations, the card for this show has some potential Match of the Year candidates.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
Extreme Rules Card
- Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor (Universal Championship, Extreme Rules)
- Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss (Raw Women's Championship)
- The Usos vs. Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
- Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy (U.S. Championship)
- Carmella vs. Liv Morgan
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One and Series S/X
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch Extreme Rules. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on Peacock and WWE Network.
More Extreme Rules Thoughts
WWE's failure to book more than a single "extreme" stipulation for a show called Extreme Rules feels like a massive oversight.
Other than Sheamus vs. Priest vs. Hardy, almost every other match will be contested under regular rules unless WWE has some last-minute changes planned. The only bout to be contested under the show's namesake stipulation is Reigns vs. Balor.
Five out of six matches will be for championships, making Carmella vs. Morgan the sole non-title bout on the card. What's interesting is the split is even between the men's and women's divisions.
Having three women's matches is a rarity outside of WWE's longer events, but having one with no title on the line like Morgan vs. Carmella is even rarer. After months of fans asking for Morgan to get a push on social media, it looks like WWE has pulled the trigger to make it happen.
The return of Finn Balor's Demon persona also presents an interesting situation. Balor has almost always won when he channels this character, but with WWE already advertising Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for Crown Jewel in October, it seems like The Demon's chances to leave with the title are slim.
Even if WWE has had periods of stagnation with its weekly shows this year, its PPVs have been delivering great action, so Sunday's show should feature some fun performances and, hopefully, a few surprises.