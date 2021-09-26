WWE Extreme Rules 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Extreme Rules is the one night of the year when every match has a hardcore stipulation—or at least that is how things used to be.

This year's card has six matches scheduled to take place, but other than the universal title bout, the closest thing to a non-standard match is the Triple Threat for the U.S. title. Three-way contests don't have count-outs or disqualifications, so anything goes.

Even without many special stipulations, the card for this show has some potential Match of the Year candidates.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.