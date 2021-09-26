FIFA 22: Analyzing Latest Trailer and Career Mode Features

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Get ready to be creative before heading on to the virtual pitch because there are a lot of customization options included in FIFA 22, the latest installment of EA Sports' annual soccer video game series.

Every year, fans of sports video games eagerly await the next edition of the FIFA, which has long been the top soccer title. And this year, it will be available on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for the first time, marking the start of a new era for virtual soccer.

FIFA 22 is set to be released Friday, but those who preordered the Ultimate Edition can begin playing Monday. And those who have EA Play have already able to enjoy a 10-hour trial for the game.

One of the most popular features in FIFA each year is Career mode, which has received some substantial upgrades, particularly in terms of customization. EA Sports recently highlighted some of these features in a trailer for the game:

There are two ways that users can play Career mode: as a manager or as a player.

As a manager in FIFA 22, you can create your own club and customize all aspects of it. You get to design your kit and crest, create a stadium, build a team, choose your league and more. There are even ways to change your board priorities, which will help you sculpt exactly the type of club you want to run.

However, there are even more upgrades to the player Career mode. As senior game designer Alex Constantinescu put it, there was a "long overdue revamp" to that part of the game.

Among the new aspects are the ability to come into a game as a sub, a manager rating, match objectives, player growth for created players, an XP/leveling system that includes a skill tree and perks and more. Everything has been aimed at making this mode even more realistic.

The player career will resemble more closely what it's like for a young professional soccer player. You will only get limited minutes and have to improve your manager rating (which is determined by how they feel about your recent play) in order to get increased opportunities.

In some sports video games, you can take your created player and immediately become a star. But in this mode, it seems you will have to prove yourself to make your way up the ladder.

"If you fail your objectives constantly, you will end up getting dropped," Constantinescu wrote. "Performing well in training will allow you to get back in for a chance at redemption, but if you constantly fail to make the squad, you may ultimately end up transfer-listed. Your Pro's overall rating determines if they will be put up for a transfer or a loan."

For match objectives, you will get different tasks to complete depending on your position, how your team stacks up against the opponent and your team's formation. If you're facing a tough challenger, for example, you're not going to be expected to complete near-impossible objectives.

So if you decide to start a player Career mode once FIFA 22 launches, be prepared to put in some work. It's going to take a lot of effort to improve your player, develop their skills and lead them to success.