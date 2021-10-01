WWE Mock Draft 2021: Projecting the Top 30 Picks for Raw and SmackDown

5 of 9

No. 21 to Raw: Sami Zayn



No longer is there a conspiracy against Sami Zayn that will keep him down. He's been one of the most entertaining talkers on SmackDown, which typically means WWE will want to bring him to Raw and maximize the amount of time he can get on the microphone.

No. 22 to SmackDown: Finn Balor



The Demon failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief at Extreme Rules, but fans should still be buzzing about his performance. Finn Balor is likely to remain a big player on SmackDown even if he focuses more on the Intercontinental Championship and non-title feuds.

No. 23 to Raw: The Miz



As long as Miz and Mrs is on USA, The A-Lister should stay a member of the Raw roster. Once his time on Dancing with the Stars has concluded, he'll be back on Monday nights ready to host another episode of Miz TV.

Going toward the latter end of the top 30 makes sense. He's not a top priority right now, but he's important in the grand scheme of things.

No. 24 to SmackDown: Jeff Hardy



Jeff Hardy wants a match with Reigns and is one of the most viable options left to have a one-off title bout against The Tribal Chief. A change of scenery would be good for The Charismatic Enigma, though, particularly as he had more success on SmackDown prior to being moved to Raw in the last draft.

Not putting him in the top 30 downgrades his clout if he does get that match with Reigns, and he needs to go at least somewhere around this spot.

No. 25 to Raw: Aliyah or Xia Li



Aliyah has been absent from NXT since splitting from The Robert Stone Brand in July, while Xia Li also hasn't been seen with Tian Sha in some time. Perhaps this is an indication one or both of them have been waiting on a main roster call-up.

If so, announcing it as a televised pick instantly gives them a major boost. Some fans don't watch NXT and won't be familiar with them, but they will immediately become names to pay attention to with this spotlight.