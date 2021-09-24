Ryder Cup 2021: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions for Saturday

Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/Getty Images

United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is calling on the same four teams he used on Friday morning to pick up points on Saturday morning at Whistling Straits.

The Americans earned three of their six points from the Friday morning foursomes competition. The only change made by Stricker is the order in which the pairings hit the course.

Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka will lead off the set of four morning matches against Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, who picked up the lone point in the Friday foursomes for Europe.

Europe captain Padraig Harrington will use one other pairing from his Friday morning selections. He is going with two new teams in an attempt to end the American momentum.

Harrington delivered the biggest shock of the lineup selection, as he opted to keep Rory McIlroy off the course on Saturday morning. McIlroy has never sat during a single session in his Ryder Cup career.

The foursomes competition begins at 8 a.m. ET on Golf Channel. The coverage moves to NBC at 9 a.m. ET for the rest of the day.

Saturday Tee Times and Pairings

Predictions

Justin Thomas Banks Off Momentum Gained From Friday Afternoon

Justin Thomas did not play well in the Friday morning foursomes session alongside Jordan Spieth.

Spieth and Thomas were the only American pair to drop a match in the opening round of contests.

Thomas appeared to be headed for a similar result in the afternoon alongside Patrick Cantlay, but he turned that match around on the ninth hole.

After that, Thomas nailed a few massive putts on the back nine to rally from a three-shot deficit to earn a tie against Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

Thomas displayed a ton of emotion throughout the comeback. Part of that appeared to be a release of the frustration from his first 26 holes.

If Thomas banks off that momentum, he and Spieth could get off to a fast start in their match against Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger.

Spieth turned in the better round in the alternate-shot format on Friday. He could ride off the wave of emotion created by Thomas on Friday afternoon.

In 2018, Spieth and Thomas were the United States' best duo. They went 3-1 with their only loss coming in the Friday foursomes.

Hovland and Wiesberger will be playing together for the first time in the Ryder Cup on Saturday. Neither player won their first-ever Ryder Cup match on Friday afternoon.

Spieth and Thomas carry a significant edge in experience and that should provide yet another boost to the duo's chase of a Saturday morning point.

Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele Continue Strong Ryder Cup

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele turned in the best foursomes performance on Friday.

The pair of American rookies rolled off five consecutive hole victories to begin their match against McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

Cantlay and Schauffele only lost two holes in that match and they closed with wins on the 14th and 15th holes.

Schauffele extended his strong play into Friday afternoon alongside Dustin Johnson, while Cantlay thrived alongside Thomas to come back in the four-balls anchor match.

The American duo sits in the anchor position again on Saturday morning and it should roll versus the English duo of Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Westwood and Fitzpatrick lost their Friday foursomes match to Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger. They did not win a hole on the back nine even though the match made it to the 17th hole.

The English pair was not effective enough on Friday and they could run into a buzz saw on Saturday.

It is hard to see Cantlay and Schauffele losing any match in their current form and they may finish the day as the United States pairing with the best record.