3 Takeaways from Texans' Week 3 Loss

Justin Rex/Associated Press

The Houston Texans went into Week 3 with low expectations.

No one was quite sure what to make of Davis Mills starting his first NFL game in place of Tyrod Taylor on a short week.

Mills had some decent moments in Thursday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he did not receive much help from his teammates.

The third-round pick out of Stanford did not have much support from his running backs or his offensive line and Brandin Cooks was his only reliable wide receiver.

Houston's defense did all it could to keep the AFC South side in the game, but it was worn down in the second half by Sam Darnold and Co.

The Texans now have 10 days to figure out how to come up with a better offensive approach around Mills before the Week 4 visit to Buffalo.