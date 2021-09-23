Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Gran Metalik, Sasha Banks and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Gran Metalik, Sasha Banks and MoreSeptember 23, 2021
WWE can be a frustrating place to work if you're not appearing on television regularly or being presented opportunities to let your star shine, something Lucha House Party member Gran Metalik cited as his reason for requesting his release this week.
That rumor headlines a collection that otherwise heavily centers on women's wrestling.
What is Sasha Banks up to after missing out on her SummerSlam match with Bianca Belair and has she been cleared to compete?
Might All Elite Wrestling be looking to introduce a new prize for its female competitors to battle over?
Find out the answers to those questions and dive deeper into Metalik's predicament with this collection of rumors from across the wrestling landscape.
Gran Metalik Requests Release from WWE
Gran Metalik is the latest Superstar to ask for his release from WWE, according to Miguel Reducino of Mas Lucha (h/t WrestlingInc).
A member of the WWE roster dating back to 2016 and its failed relaunch of the cruiserweight division, Metalik has consistently shown the talent necessary to be a star but has rarely had the opportunity to build his reputation.
The Mexican found most success as one-third of Lucha House Party alongside Kalisto and Lince Dorado, but he was used so inconsistently that it is understandable why he would find his time with WWE so frustrating.
Considering the limitless platforms on which a wrestler can perform right now, it makes sense that he would be eager to explore his options beyond the, at times, creatively suffocating WWE.
A run with AEW should not be out of the question but its roster is loaded right now. Perhaps a stop in Impact Wrestling or a return to Mexico would provide him the best chance to showcase his talents.
Update: Former Lucha House Party teammate Kalisto appeared to lend credibility to the report with a tweet on Thursday morning.
Latest on Sasha Banks Creative Plans
Imagine having a once-in-a-lifetime talent at your disposal, someone who has headlined WrestleMania and is among the best women's wrestlers ever, and not having something for her to do.
That appears to be the case with Sasha Banks, according to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc.
The Boss has not been on WWE television since prior to SummerSlam, where she was supposed to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship but was replaced by Becky Lynch.
The report from Giri stated Banks is ready to go and could be contributing to the blue brand right now. But the creative team has nothing for her right now, so it has opted to leave the 29-year-old on the sideline.
And therein lies a major problem with the creative process within WWE.
Banks should absolutely be a priority. She is an all-timer and the fact that WWE Creative manages to write a weekly Raw segment involving Reggie and the 24/7 Championship but cannot come up with something for The Boss is why people get frustrated with the company.
Toni Storm is a superb professional wrestler but is sitting by and doing nothing. Book Banks with her. Stick The Boss in a program with Zelina Vega or Liv Morgan, both of whom would benefit from the exposure and legitimacy that would come from working with her.
Naomi's entire character is that she can't get Sonya Deville to give her a match. Why not book her against Banks, pitting friends against each other as a nice "screw you" from the authority figure?
Banks should be on TV, and the fact that she isn't is an indictment on WWE and its creative team.
AEW to Introduce Secondary Women's Championship
Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reported AEW is looking to introduce a secondary women's championship shortly.
This is welcome news given the wealth of talent the promotion has on its roster with nothing of note to do. With that said, it also would force the promotion to focus creative efforts on the one division it often tends to neglect.
There needs to be character development and cohesive storylines, or this is a shiny new championship for the sake of one, with no real intention to expand upon or improve the division it would prop up.
We have seen improvements of late from AEW, with an undercard program pitting Anna Jay and Tay Conti against The Bunny and Penelope Ford, and a feud between Ruby Soho and Jamie Hayter was hinted at on Wednesday night at Grand Slam.
If it can continue in that direction while finding something more meaningful for the likes of Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Jade Cargill and Leyla Hirsch to do, it may have the makings of one of the most impressive women's divisions in the industry.
The talent has always been there, but the question is, do those in charge of the division want to. A new championship will not change that, but the fact that the idea is being batted around suggests things are changing for the better.