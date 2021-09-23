Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Gran Metalik, Sasha Banks and More

2 of 3

Imagine having a once-in-a-lifetime talent at your disposal, someone who has headlined WrestleMania and is among the best women's wrestlers ever, and not having something for her to do.

That appears to be the case with Sasha Banks, according to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc.

The Boss has not been on WWE television since prior to SummerSlam, where she was supposed to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship but was replaced by Becky Lynch.

The report from Giri stated Banks is ready to go and could be contributing to the blue brand right now. But the creative team has nothing for her right now, so it has opted to leave the 29-year-old on the sideline.

And therein lies a major problem with the creative process within WWE.

Banks should absolutely be a priority. She is an all-timer and the fact that WWE Creative manages to write a weekly Raw segment involving Reggie and the 24/7 Championship but cannot come up with something for The Boss is why people get frustrated with the company.

Toni Storm is a superb professional wrestler but is sitting by and doing nothing. Book Banks with her. Stick The Boss in a program with Zelina Vega or Liv Morgan, both of whom would benefit from the exposure and legitimacy that would come from working with her.

Naomi's entire character is that she can't get Sonya Deville to give her a match. Why not book her against Banks, pitting friends against each other as a nice "screw you" from the authority figure?

Banks should be on TV, and the fact that she isn't is an indictment on WWE and its creative team.