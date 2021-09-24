6 NBA Teams That Can Beat Their Vegas Over/Under This Season

4 of 6

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

If Zion Williamson is a generational talent, it's fair to expect something spectacular from him in his third season. In this case, carrying the increasingly desperate-to-win New Orleans Pelicans way beyond their over/under of 38.5 victories would count.

The vibes out of New Orleans aren't great these days. You already couldn't really discuss the team or its future without hitting on last season's report of frustration in Williamson's camp. But more detailed recent reporting from Christian Clark of the Times-Picayune suggests the decaying relationship between Williamson and EVP of Basketball Operations David Griffin has been around for longer, and is even more severe, than previously thought.

It's not all bad, though. In addition to New Orleans finally understanding that Zion belongs on the ball full time, there's also the possibility of another step forward from Brandon Ingram. He won Most Improved Player and made his first All-Star Game in 2019-20, but despite putting up nearly identical stats last year, his stock somehow fell. Progress isn't always linear, and Ingram, 24, should still be viewed as a player with more growth ahead.

New point guard Devonte' Graham's three-point shooting will space the floor in ways Eric Bledsoe's never did, and though it'd be nice if New Orleans would find a center who'd get out of the lane entirely, Jonas Valanciunas is a significant offensive upgrade over Steven Adams. The 29-year-old averaged 17.1 points and 12.5 rebounds per game last year, ranking fourth in the NBA in points scored on post-ups. His game on the block could be a useful failsafe for bogged-down possessions, and don't discount his 36.8 percent conversion rate on threes last season. Valanciunas took just under one triple per game, but he'll be a threat from distance, opening lanes for Williamson to churn downhill.

Kira Lewis Jr. or Nickeil Alexander-Walker could pop, giving the Pels more options in the backcourt, and rookie Trey Murphy III can absolutely stripe it from deep. Toss in better health from Josh Hart, veteran wisdom from Garrett Temple and the possibility that the team's young players will respond better to Willie Green than Stan Van Gundy, and New Orleans has several opportunities to vault right over the play-in morass and into contention for one of the West's more secure top-six spots.

That said, everything ultimately comes back to Zion. If he validates himself as one of the rare team-elevating forces he's often appeared to be, New Orleans could shock everyone.