3 Patriots Trade Targets After Week 2

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New England Patriots appeared to be in a decent position with their offensive skill players, but the Week 2 benching of Rhamondre Stevenson brought that into question.

Stevenson was expected to be one of the backups to Damien Harris in the ground game, but he quickly found himself on the inactive list after a Week 1 fumble.

Stevenson could find himself back on the active gameday roster, but it may take some time for him to gain back Bill Belichick's trust.

If that is the case, the Patriots could explore the trade market to bring in another running back to shoulder some of the massive load that has been placed on Harris.

It also would not hurt the Patriots if they explored the wide receiver market. Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are nice pieces to have, but if there is no No. 1 standout wide out yet, the Patriots may have to rely on an abundance of depth to win games and contend for a playoff spot.