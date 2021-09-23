Celtics Players Who Can Benefit Most from Strong Training Camp Performances

0 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Rumor has it that if you hold an Aaron Nesmith jersey to your ear, you can hear opportunity's knock.

The sharpshooting sophomore-to-be could have a path that takes him all the way to the starting lineup. It would be a massive jump for someone who didn't even log 700 minutes as a rookie, but it's easy to see why the Celtics might want his lethal long-range shot alongside the Tatum-Brown-Smart trio.

But Nesmith needs to check at least two boxes at training camp to grab anything near a starting role.

First, he must be elite as an outside shooter. Last season, he was good—but not great (37.0 percent). Second, he needs to show he can contribute in other areas. Growing as an off-the-bounce scorer or showing better consistency on defense could do wonders for his workload.