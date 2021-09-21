Ryder Cup 2021: Odds, Betting Advice on Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, More

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are two of the most experienced golfers on their respective Ryder Cup teams.

Although they carry a ton of experience in the event, their results on the courses across the United States and Europe has been average at best.

Johnson is 7-9 in Ryder Cup matches. He enters Whistling Straits as the most experienced American with four Ryder Cup appearances. Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka are the only other golfers with multiple Ryder Cup stars in their careers.

McIlroy's five Ryder Cup appearances are near the top of the European squad, but that number pales in comparison to Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia, who have 19 Ryder Cup starts between them.

McIlroy has a better Ryder Cup mark than Johnson, but he is barely over .500 at 11-9-4 since he first appeared in the competition in 2010.

Both players are the second favorites on the odds charts to earn the most points for their respective teams, but there could be better bets out there.

Betting Advice

Stay Away From Dustin Johnson To Start

Johnson posted one of the worst individual records at the last Ryder Cup in 2018.

The former No. 1 overall player in the world went 1-4 with his only win coming in the opening session of the weekend.

Johnson won in the Friday morning four-ball round alongside Rickie Fowler, but then he lost in the Friday afternoon foursomes with the same partner.

The two-time major winner then went on to lose twice on Saturday, once with Fowler and once with Brooks Koepka.

Johnson stumbled on Sunday by losing 2 Up to Ian Poulter, who has been Europe's Ryder Cup ace over the last decade. Poulter is 14-6-2 in Ryder Cup matches.

The 37-year-old is not in his best form at the moment. He missed the cut at two of his last five PGA Tour events and produced a few rounds in the 70s.

The United States needs Johnson to look better on the course at Whistling Straits on Friday and Saturday to provide some veteran experience while the six Ryder Cup rookies get acclimated to the competition.

At the moment, Johnson is listed as second to Justin Thomas to be the top American points earner. Thomas went 4-1 in 2018, while Spieth and Koepka have better overall winning percentages at the event in multiple Ryder Cups.

Johnson has the potential to be a top American performer, but his track record at the event suggests that you should not fire on any props involving him yet.

Target Rory McIlroy In Team Rounds

In 2018, McIlroy teamed up with Poulter and Garcia to win a match each on Friday and Saturday.

Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington could rely on a similar strategy to pick up some early points in the four-ball and foursome events on Friday.

The European squad only has three Ryder Cup rookies, so Harrington does not have to worry about a lack of experience off the bat.

It would be wise of Harrington to put his most experienced players together right away to take advantage of any nerves the six American Ryder Cup rookies face on Friday.

McIlroy and Poulter could from a lethal duo for Team Europe given their experience and Ryder Cup winning percentages.

Even if McIlroy is partnered with someone else, he should be someone to bet on during the Friday and Saturday team rounds.

In 2016, McIlroy formed a terrific partnership with Thomas Pieters that won three matches, two of which came against pairs with Johnson in them.

McIlroy is worth a look as Europe's top points scorer at +450 and his play could help Europa cash in on the props to win the four-ball and foursome sessions on both days. Europe is at +200 to win either session on Friday.