Roman Reigns Crashes WWE Raw in Spectacular Fashion and More WWE Fallout

WWE Raw went big once again this week thanks to the arrival of Roman Reigns. The Head of the Table has not worked the red brand in a long while, but his presence instantly added extra focus to a show that needed it.

While Big E and Bobby Lashley might have lost their Triple Threat match for the sake of Reigns, they made up for it by performing at a high level against the best the company has to offer. However, WWE cannot rely on the SmackDown Superstar pulling double duty every week.

Natalya and Tamina held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for 129 days. But few of those days ended in true victory for the veterans, who finally fell to Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. on Monday night.

Alexa Bliss continued to taunt Charlotte Flair into action, getting under her skin with dolls and childish mind games. This week, the two had their strongest segment to date with Extreme Rules just around the corner.

Jeff Hardy punched his surprise ticket into the United States Championship picture. By defeating Sheamus, he was added to the title match at Sunday's pay-per-view.

This show set some unique standards for the future. Old stars remained dominant or reclaimed their dominance, while young names found their groove in tag team competition.