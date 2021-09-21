Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 4

1 of 7

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

We'll find out if Desmond Ridder is a legitimate candidate the next time Cincinnati takes the field. After the upcoming idle weekend, the Bearcats head to Notre Dame. There is no better chance for Ridder to have the "Heisman moment" voters usually want to see.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Is there a universe in which a Liberty QB wins the Heisman? Probably not, right? But Malik Willis is nonetheless on the radar because a host of touted quarterbacks are flailing in 2021. He's collected 838 yards and 11 total touchdowns while guiding the Flames to a 3-0 start. They travel to Syracuse in Week 4.

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

The younger brother of the former Alabama star, Taulia Tagovailoa is making a name for himself in his own right. Maryland is 3-0, and Tagovailoa has racked up 992 offensive yards and accounted for seven touchdowns. The upcoming back-to-back with Iowa (Oct. 1) and Ohio State (Oct. 9) are major tests for his Heisman odds.

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Although he headlines the Wolverines' rushing attack, Blake Corum is producing in other ways, too. He's amassed 407 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, adding six catches for 46 yards and a score and three kick returns for 128 yards. Michigan hosts Rutgers this weekend, but a trip to Wisconsin in Week 5 will be a massive challenge for this run-heavy offense.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

You wouldn't need to convince us to say TreVeyon Henderson should be above teammate C.J. Stroud at this point. Henderson, a true freshman, has scored in all three games this season. He just shredded Tulsa for 277 rushing yards and three touchdowns, lifting his season totals to 452 all-purpose yards and five scores.