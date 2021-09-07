Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 2

0 of 6

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young tossed four touchdowns in his starting debut and rocketed atop B/R's early look at the 2021 Heisman Trophy race.

It's early. It's so early. The point of this ranking is not to crown a winner at this moment. Instead, this every-Tuesday list is meant to show the steady changes in the Heisman conversation.

And right now, Young is leading the pack.

This qualifier is essential: We're still focusing on players who entered the season as perceived top contenders. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III had a massive game, for example, but we're not expecting him to remain in the Heisman hunt.

Conversely, we're still highlighting Miami's D'Eriq King and North Carolina's Sam Howell despite a poor opener. If they have another bad showing in September, though, they'll be removed from the list until or unless proven otherwise later in the year.

The proper group of contenders will come into sharper focus as this season's sample size increases.