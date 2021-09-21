Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire: Cordarrelle Patterson Has Finally Arrived

0 of 6

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, injuries are already starting to mount around the league. That means many fantasy football managers are scrambling to find replacements to keep their team afloat.

The quarterback position was hit particularly hard in Week 2, as Tua Tagovailoa, Carson Wentz, Andy Dalton and Tyrod Taylor all left their respective games early and did not return. Wide receivers weren't immune, either, with Jarvis Landry and Diontae Johnson limping off the field Sunday.

Running backs stayed relatively healthy outside the NFC West, but fantasy managers with Darnell Henderson Jr. or any members of the injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers backfield on their rosters need to keep an eye out for updates.

Even managers who have yet to lose any key pieces would still be wise to play the waiver wire and make upgrades to the end of their bench. You can prevent your opponents from acquiring quality contributors by adding them to your roster instead.

With that in mind, here are the best waiver wire pickups for Week 3. The players suggested are rostered in no more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Monday morning.