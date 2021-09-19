Week 2 Injuries Could Shape 2021 NFL Season

1 of 7

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos won just five games in 2020, but they were 4-2 in contests in which pass-rushing star Bradley Chubb recorded at least one sack. The fifth pick in the 2018 draft made his first Pro Bowl, but he entered this season hampered by an ankle injury.

That held him out of Denver's Week 1 game against the New York Giants. And although he made his season debut Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he left the game in the first half and did not return, and his status for next week is unclear.

With the margin for error minuscule in an AFC West that contains the Super Bowl favorite Kansas City Chiefs and the rising Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, the 2-0 Broncos would be in serious trouble if Chubb were to miss an extended period.

Von Miller recorded two sacks in Week 1, but he's 32 and has also had trouble with durability, and there isn't a lot else on the edge in Denver. The Broncos sacked Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence just once Sunday in the 23-13 win.