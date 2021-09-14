Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Kyle Shanahan Has a New Breakout RB

0 of 6

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The first week of an NFL season is among the most critical for fantasy football managers.

No matter how much time you spend poring over depth charts, watching preseason games and reading reports from training camp, Week 1 consistently proves no one can predict all of the breakout fantasy stars.

Plenty of under-the-radar players have already emerged as potentially viable fantasy options. Meanwhile, some projected contributors did not live up to the hype and made much less of an impact than expected.

Here, we'll focus on the former group. These players may still be available on your league's waiver wire, as they were rostered in no more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Monday morning.

Target these players with your waiver-wire priority and FAB bids for Week 2.