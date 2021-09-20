3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 2 Win

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

For the second straight week, the San Francisco 49ers failed to shine for full four quarters. For the second consecutive week, though, San Francisco walked away with a victory.

While the 49ers allowed the Detroit Lions back into the game late in Week 1, it was a slow start that plagued them on Sunday. San Francisco's first four drives resulted in punts, and the 49ers took a 7-3 lead into halftime.

However, the 49ers were stout enough on defense to overcome that slow start, and a 10-point fourth quarter was enough to put away the Philadelphia Eagles. San Francisco is now 2-0 to start the season and owns a share of the NFC West lead.

Here's what we learned during the 49ers' 17-11 win over the Eagles in Week 2.